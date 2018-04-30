Tapio signs co-brand campaign alongside Trump Posted on April 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Just caught this post in my facebook feed. Apparently Congressional hopeful Neal Tapio is co-branding his campaign alongside President Trump via using both names on highway signs: What do you think? FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Surefire way to lose votes.
Dusty and Shantel should be worried, Tapio is gaining momentum. Krebs to a greater extent as Tapio is cutting into her base and has established himself as the Trump candidate.
I was a big hopeful for Neal, but I’m casting my vote for Dusty. Dusty is smart, he’ll represent us well, he’ll work hard. I just feel like Neal is going to do nothing but be Trump’s Mini-me for two years. Shantel or Dusty are just as likely to vote with Trump, but far more likely to oppose him when he’s wrong. I hope Neal keeps doing his thing though. He just needs to get more grounded in his community and learn the local issues first. Needs to get his face out more. We see Dusty everywhere. That guy has it on lockdown and he deserves it.