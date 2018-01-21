Tapio Statements on Islam drawing a difference of opinion in GOP Primary for Congress

Seth Tupper has an article at the Rapid City Journal today which seems to draw some lines of demarcation between the candidates in the GOP Primary.

State Senator Neal Tapio has drawn a hard line against the practice of Islam.

Former Governor’s Chief of Staff Dusty Johnson has drawn a line in favor of the Constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion.

…and Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is doing her best to straddle the fence, and avoid direct statements:

