Tapio takes personal crusade against Muslims to Sioux Falls City Council

Congressional ‘explorer’ Neal Tapio was back at it again last night, pursuing his personal crusade against Muslim immigrants at the Sioux Falls City Council, demanding that the Sioux Falls City Council vote to “keep them the hell out of our country:”

Some raised concerns about the perception that higher crime rates follow new Americans to Sioux Falls, and former U.S. House of Representatives candidate Neal Tapio urged the council to “pause” Sioux Falls’ acceptance until the federal government takes more steps to vet refugees. For instance, Tapio said no more refugees should be welcomed to the United States until immigrants who subscribe to Sharia Law, which holds Islamic traditions above modern laws, are not allowed. “Keep them the hell out of our country,” he said. “Our current system does not do that.”

Neal must have thought this would be some sort of moment for him, as he live-streamed his speech on Facebook. And while it got him a few lines in the paper… that was about it.

Council members passed a measure to continue accepting refugees. And that was that.