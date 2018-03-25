Tara Volesky climbing up on that campaign horse again

From the Mitchell Daily Republic, looks like Tara Volesky is taking some time away from Lora Hubbel’s campaign and running for office herself:

City Planning Commissioner Bob Everson and former mayoral candidate Tara Volesky have entered the field, throwing their hats in the ring with Mitchell City Councilman Mel Olson for the three-year position.

and..

Volesky was not immediately available for comment Friday, but she’s a candidate Mitchell residents will recognize. She ran for City Council in 2017, but lost to Councilman Kevin McCardle, who pulled out a landslide victory in his first campaign. She also ran for the Mitchell Board of Education in 2015 and as part of the six-way mayor race in 2012, but to no avail.