Tara Volesky climbing up on that campaign horse again

From the Mitchell Daily Republic, looks like Tara Volesky is taking some time away from Lora Hubbel’s campaign and running for office herself:
City Planning Commissioner Bob Everson and former mayoral candidate Tara Volesky have entered the field, throwing their hats in the ring with Mitchell City Councilman Mel Olson for the three-year position.
Volesky was not immediately available for comment Friday, but she’s a candidate Mitchell residents will recognize. She ran for City Council in 2017, but lost to Councilman Kevin McCardle, who pulled out a landslide victory in his first campaign. She also ran for the Mitchell Board of Education in 2015 and as part of the six-way mayor race in 2012, but to no avail.
Neat trick…. How does one “pull out a landslide victory”?
Cliff, I came in 2nd in a 3 way race. Kevin McCardle kicked my butt. I am hoping he will endorse me now that we are friends and neighbors. I would be working with 3 newcomers which will be great. Time for an underdog that is not beholden to nobody but the citizens of Mitchell.
Credit Tara with being involved…
Good that she gives voters a choice.
Thanks Fred. I jumped into the race because Mel Olson was the only announced candidate. I thought he should have some competition. Shortly before the deadline I turned in my signatures and found out that another candidate had just taken out petitions. It should be an interesting race. By the way, I was available for comment. The MDR better make it right.
Thanks oldguy, my opponents have the brains, but I have the common sense. It will be a very interesting race.
Ken Tracy was a very good Mayor for Mitchell being a gentleman and professional that was well liked and a good promoter for the city. He was the kind of Mayor that would represent the city well to prospective businesses and citizens considering a move to the Corn Palace City. It all tanked with the election of Mayor Jerry Toomey. What a mistake! Mitchell needs to get back to having a good Mayor again. It is a nice sized town w/ much to offer and a great location. The Lake Mitchell situation needs to be addressed asap.
The only reason that Ken lost to Jerry Toomey was because people were fed-up with the out of control spending. They are both nice guys but I hope people want more than just nice.
Better get Lou Sebert cranked up again!! 😃
Get in the race Lou. If Strom Thurmond could do it, so can you.
Don’t you think the paper should admit their mistake and interview me like they did everybody else? Tara Volesky
Evan Disappointed you didn’t call me back for a comment.
Mar 23 (2 days ago)
Evan Hendershot
Mar 23 (2 days ago)
to me
Sorry Tara. I spoke with the person you called and was told you didn’t want me to call again.
I probably should’ve just called again anyway! Apologies for the misunderstanding.
Tara Volesky
Mar 23 (2 days ago)
to Evan
Well that is not true, I would always talk to you Evan, but heard your last day is Tuesday. Best of luck to you Evan and take care. You are a good person. We will miss you.