Tarek Maalouf Announces Candidacy for Sioux Falls City Council Northeast District

SIOUX FALLS–Tarek Maalouf, an attorney and actuary in Sioux Falls, is excited to announce his candidacy for the Sioux Falls City Council Northeast District.

Raised in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tarek moved to Sioux Falls in 2021 to work for Sammons Financial Group. “The things that drew me to Sioux Falls are the things I want to focus on maintaining as the Northeast’s next City Councillor: affordable housing, low crime, and a thriving downtown,” Tarek said.

“I remember growing up and seeing our downtown movie theater abandoned. And then I remember coming to Sioux Falls and seeing the vibrant downtown anchored by the newly reopened State Theatre. Sioux Falls is a city on the rise and I want to help keep it that way.”

When not busy with work, Tarek volunteers at the State Theatre, serves as the Secretary of the South Dakota Young Republicans, and bikes the Greenway Trail with his dog, Stella.



Sioux Falls city elections are Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Follow Tarek for Sioux Falls on Facebook for campaign updates and the username TarekForSF on Twitter and Instagram.