Tax Holiday Goes into Effect July 1

PIERRE, S.D. – The bill to give South Dakotans a tax holiday, HB 1137, will go into effect on July 1st. The bill temporarily lowers the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%.

“South Dakotans built the strongest economy in the nation with their work ethic and trust in our Freedom. This tax reduction will give them some relief from the overbearing inflation cause by Washington’s bad policies,” said Governor Noem. “While some help, albeit temporary, is better for our people than none at all, I will continue working to deliver permanent tax relief for South Dakotans.”

Freedom generated these historic revenues, and people should have the Freedom to spend their own money without government intervention.

Governor Noem wrote a letter to the legislature in March upon signing HB 1137. The letter can be found here.

Frequently Asked Questions about the sales tax holiday can be found here.

