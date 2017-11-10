Tax Reform Advances with Approval from Noem’s Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today joined the House Ways & Means Committee in approving the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, setting the stage for the tax reform bill to be considered by the full House in the coming weeks. The legislation, which has found support from many South Dakotans, is expected to increase wages by 3.1 percent, add nearly 1 million jobs, and raise after-tax incomes by thousands of dollars, according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation. Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Taxation found there would be “a tax benefit to all income categories,” and the Tax Policy Center found “the legislation would reduce taxes on average for all income groups.”

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to go through this tax reform plan line by line and fight for South Dakota priorities,” said Noem. “Today is an exciting day. This is the most significant step we’ve taken toward comprehensive tax reform in more than 30 years, and I’m proud of what we’ve put forward. It’s a plan that finally respects and rewards hard work. It delivers much lower tax rates and simplifies things enough so most people won’t need an army of accountants to pay their taxes or build their business. We’re making sure everyone starts playing by the same rules and can experience the benefits of higher wages and increased job creation. I look forward to continuing this debate in the full House and remain optimistic about what this plan can do for the hardworking people of South Dakota.”

Facebook Twitter