Tax Reform Heads to President Trump with Noem Vote

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today voted to send the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to President Trump. The legislation has been approved by both the House and Senate. It now awaits the President’s signature.

Noem, who is the first South Dakota representative in history to serve on the House’s tax-reform committee, was one of nine House Republicans to negotiate the final deal. A farmer, rancher, small business owner and mother, Noem fought to double the Child Tax Credit, provide producers with better expensing tools, and lower tax rates across the board.

VIDEO: Noem Discusses Final Tax Reform Deal

“Today is a historic day for the American people,” said Noem. “With today’s vote, we put legislation on President Trump’s desk that will put more money in the hands of hard working South Dakotans. Tax rates have been lowered. The standard deduction and Child Tax Credit are both doubled. Farmers and ranchers have access to enhanced expensing tools and a new small business deduction. And job creators have a new incentive to bring their headquarters, jobs and higher wages back onto American soil. Here is the bottom line: The American people deserve more control over their paychecks. They’ve worked hard for that money, and it’s time for folks in Washington to respect that.”

