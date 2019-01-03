#TBT – A Snapshot of South Dakota Inaugurals past Posted on January 3, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ Just a quick “Throwback Thursday” recognizing our state will enjoy our inauguration is this weekend, as Kristi Noem is installed as our Governor on Saturday. Enjoy! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How many years of pins and programs do you have Pat?
Any ideas on when they started doing pins? have they always done them?
I actually am missing a program from the picture… somewhere I’ve got some Mickelson inauguration items.
On the pins, they started in 1933.. and may have skipped ’39.
I’ve got all of them from the 1941 Harland Bushfield pin forward. Every once in a while the others come up, so I’ll pick them up at some point.
I tried to get the first one in the past year or so, but it went on ebay for far more than I’d pay for it.