TBT: Senator, Senator, President Pro Temp….

Throwback Thursday!

This seems it was a looong time ago, but at the time, it was the 2004 Republican National Convention. John Thune was a candidate for US Senate, Mike Rounds was Governor, Brock Greenfield was in his second term of his first stint in the State Senate, and Lance Russell was a Fall River County State’s Attorney.

Now, Thune and Rounds are both US Senators, Brock Greenfield is Senator again, and President Pro Tempore, the highest ranking Senator, and State Senator Russell is a candidate for Attorney General.

