Tea Party Express Endorses Sen. Mike Rounds in South Dakota

Sacramento, CA – Tea Party Express, the nation’s largest grassroots Tea Party political action committee, is pleased to announce its endorsement of Senator Mike Rounds for re-election in South Dakota.

Tea Party Express Co-Founder and Chief Strategist Sal Russo said, “Throughout his long and distinguished career in public service, Mike Rounds been committed to standing up for South Dakotans. We are excited to endorse him for reelection to the U.S. Senate where he has stood with President Trump and Tea Party conservatives in fighting for the Tea Party principles of limited government, lower taxes, and economic freedom.

“The owner and founder of a family-run insurance and real estate business, Mike Rounds understands how entrepreneurs are stifled by overregulation and high taxes. In his two terms as Governor of South Dakota and six terms in the South Dakota State Senate, including three as Majority Leader, he amassed an impressive record of keeping taxes low and advancing policies that fostered economic growth.

“Upon his election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, Senator Rounds went straight to work fighting the big government status quo. He stood with President Trump and Senate Republicans to pass historic tax relief, slash onerous regulations, and confirm conservative judges to the federal courts. Senator Rounds supports adding a Balanced Budget Amendment to the constitution to keep federal spending in check, and he is committed to dismantling the disastrous and costly Obamacare once and for all while still protecting those with pre-existing conditions.

“As Governor of South Dakota, he has a full appreciation for why problems are best addressed at the state level rather than the huge federal bureaucracy in Washington. South Dakotans are far better off if they can make their own decisions without the intrusion of the federal government in every aspect of their life, which seems to be the priority item for Washington D.C. Democrats.

“The 2020 election is shaping up to be one of the most critical elections in our lifetime. The American people face the choice between the economic prosperity and sorely needed reforms ushered in by President Trump and Republicans in Congress or the Democrats’ radical socialist agenda, which will erase these historic economic gains, restrict our liberties, and plunge America deeper into debt. It is imperative that we send conservative leaders like Mike Rounds back to the Senate to stop the radical left’s assault on our freedom and continue fighting to restore American greatness,” Russo concluded.

Support from South Dakota’s Conservative State Legislators:

“Senator Rounds is a strong conservative voice for South Dakota in the United States Senate. From being on the front lines in the fight for immigration reform, to reshaping the federal judiciary, he fights for our South Dakota values every day. I look forward to supporting him in his re-election bid to continue to work in service of South Dakota.” –State Rep. Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls)

“Mike didn’t change when he went to Washington. He is the same person he was before he was elected to the Senate. He is still one of us.” – State Senator Jeff Monroe (R-Pierre)

