Team Jackley in Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day parade Posted on March 19, 2017 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ Marty Jackley had a nice turnout in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Sioux Falls Yesterday, with about 40 people walking in the parade (according to the campaign) for the 2-18 GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful. From Facebook: You can check out all of the photos here. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
What’s he running for? AG or governor? Can’t tell with the conflicting logos on shirts and banners. I can’t wait to see which finance reports show the parade expense.
What office is Noem running for? Congress or governor? Can’t tell because she has filed a statement of organization to run for governor and congress in 2018. I can’t wait to see which campaign finance report shows her campaign expenses.
I was thinking the same thing…isn’t he running for governor?