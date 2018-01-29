Ten Haken for Mayor of Sioux Falls releases “2026 plan” outlining challenges and goals for next 8 years

The Paul Ten Haken for Mayor campaign in Sioux Falls released a document today with the candidate’s “2026 plan” outlining his plan for Sioux Falls for the next eight years:

TenHaken+for+Mayor+2026+Plan by Pat Powers on Scribd

Ten Haken notes in the introduction “The next eight years will be transformative for our city. As our community continues to grow its population across various demographic and sociographic segments, that growth will bring challenges and opportunities requiring a mayor with vision and executive leadership experience – one who has run businesses, grown large teams, managed multi-million dollar budgets, and has demonstrated effective leadership in our community.”

You can download the document from his website here.

