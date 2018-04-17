TenHaken Campaign Announces Endorsement from Former Mayor Dave Munson

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The TenHaken for Mayor campaign announced today an endorsement from Dave Munson, former two-term mayor of the City of Sioux Falls.

Munson, who served from 2002 to 2010, was a leader in making downtown Sioux Falls thrive with new businesses, residents and entertainment. His term resulted in the completion of Phillips to the Falls, a master plan and first phase of construction for the River Greenway, a renovated and expanded Main Library, a restored Orpheum Theater Center and a joint City-County Health & Human Services building.

Through public-private partnerships, the Munson administration saw the establishment of Cherapa Place, Uptown, SculptureWalk, Falls Overlook Café and Winter Wonderland, the restoration of 25 historic building facades and an anti-cruising ordinance that discontinued “the loop” and paved the way for downtown outdoor dining and entertainment.

In TenHaken, Munson said he sees a similar collaborative spirit and passion for downtown and neighborhood-level improvements citywide.

“I think the people of Sioux Falls are ready for a new direction, and Paul is the candidate who can take us there,” said Munson. “Paul is a strong communicator as well as a good listener. When I speak with him, I feel he’s genuinely listening and that he understands the significant job he has ahead of him. It’s obvious Paul truly enjoys people, wants to bring people together and wants to move Sioux Falls forward in a responsible way. He also has a history of developing a strong and loyal team and of inspiring people toward a common vision. These are all skills that will serve him and the city well as our next mayor. I support his campaign and will continue to offer support during his term as mayor.”

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement of Mayor Munson, who I have always held in tremendous respect,” said Paul TenHaken. “Having held the office of mayor, he knows the traits and experience needed to succeed in this position. His support of me, and my campaign, is humbling.”