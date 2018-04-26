TenHaken for Mayor campaign posts new TV Commercial Posted on April 26, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ The information is flowing faster than I can keep up with! The Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor Campaign has a new TV Commerical posted this morning. Which you can watch here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Good ad…all positive stuff.
Someone endorsed by the Family Heritage Alliance claiming to unify a community? That is quite the stretch.
Someone supporting a mandate, on the private sector, to allow men into women’s restrooms is unifying a community? Is that a stretch? That’s giving rights to a very small portion while taking away rights from a very large portion of SF residents.
What rights are being taken away?
Really??? My right to privacy (only MY gender) as I use a public bathroom!
Gender? Who? What? How?
Some also neglect to think of women’s and children’s safety, caring only about oneself. Jo says she cares about everyone, but that’s just another lie. She doesn’t care about babies growing in the womb either; where the family unit begins.
Considering that there have been ZERO cases of transgender people assaulting others in public restrooms, I’d say the safety issue there doesn’t brook consideration. Over 93% of children who are molested know their attackers, this fearmongering over strangers assaulting you in the restroom are just there to further prejudice.
The other part about “not caring about babies” is hogwash – show me the voicemail where Jo admits to killing babies in the womb or otherwise. Considering legal abortion is the law of the land, and that we are a nation of laws, I’d say any pro-choice stance is simply choosing to follow the law and be a patriot. You want to take that right away from people (decided on grounds of privacy no less). How utterly ironic.
Ike, you should now stand corrected on the issue of transgender (or a fake one) assault of a ten year old in a restroom:
http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/dont-miss/transgender-woman-convicted-of-sexually-assaulting-10-year-old-girl-in-bathroom
That did NOT occur in a public restroom. It was in a private home, and the perpetrator was known to the victim.
Ike, A small group of extremists lives are consumed with fear and hate. Facts don’t matter to them. Muslims, Native Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ or they may look different from them, speak a different language or have an accent. Who knows? This fixation which includes fringe sources of information and conspiracies most likely stimulates an otherwise boring and miserable life.
I actually totally agree. People of the same gender should use the same bathroom. All Jo’s saying is that everyone should have that same right…. Unless you think it’s okay for McDonalds to exclude women from using the women’s can? Perhaps we should just do away with public restrooms entirely?
So the fakester wants to let perverts into the girls’ restroom? So much for being against sexual abuse.
Then it must be fair to say that Steve Sibson wants to let John Wayne Gacy into the boys locker room because what’s between your legs is the only thing that matters, right?
More false allegations. This is what I am concerned about:
“Let me be clear: I am not saying that transgender people are predators. Not by a long shot. What I am saying is that there are countless deviant men in this world who will pretend to be transgender as a means of gaining access to the people they want to exploit, namely women and children. It already happens. Just Google Jason Pomares, Norwood Smith Burnes, or Taylor Buehler, for starters.”
https://illinoisfamily.org/homosexuality/a-rape-survivor-speaks-out-about-transgender-bathrooms/
authentic and innovative. I’m telling you, if he continues to be authentic and innovative as Mayor, he will be a contender for Governor in 8 years.
FOCUS…let’s make sure he wins on Tuesday first!
I hope he runs in 4. I don’t want eight years of either Jackley or Noem.
Good solid ad good closing in the last few days