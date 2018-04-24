TenHaken for Mayor posts new TV Commercial for Sioux Falls Mayoral campaign Posted on April 24, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ From Facebook, the Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor campaign has a new TV Commercial out: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Okay, the girl on the left places a black train car on the board, but there’s clearly a pile of white cars next to her. You can see Paul has blue, his wife (I presume) has yellow, and the young man has red – that leaves only the (ridiculously adorable) little girl on the right to be playing black – but there are no black train cars near her. If she has placed her last car already, the game should be over!
FAKE GAME > FAKE NEWS
Sorry, you’re wrong Ike. There are no white cars by the left girl, she’s playing the black. Nora, on the right, isn’t really playing. They gave her cards to make feel important since she has the only line other than Dad’s. Very cute ad and well done. (Maybe the blonde lady is JoLo, you really can’t see her face !)
Eh, could be I guess. Still though, what is this: https://imgur.com/a/CZyJ0yN ??
I am sorry, but that is not a dining room from the south end of town, where Paul lives. I also like the brief shot of Paul in the full “Al Gore 2000” look with a dark suit, white shirt, and the Regis “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” blue tie. Hey, what happen to the loose narrow tie look, then the “New Wave” fully tied narrow red Trumpian tie afterwards, any how?…… Marketing, huh?