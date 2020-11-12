I’m told that former State Senator Justin Cronin of Gettysburg, who served as Assistant Majority Leader in the House from 2011-2014, passed away this morning.
Cronin served in the House from 2009-2016, and in the Senate from 2017-2019.
Details are just filtering out, and I will note it as it does, but please keep the Cronin family in your prayers during this terrible time.
One thought on “Terribly sad news coming this afternoon”
May God wrap his loving arms around the entire Cronin family and especially Kea Cronin who will need all of us to keep her aware of how much her father loved her and we lived him. My first District mate and such a wonderful human being always the first to diffuse any tense situation.
Godspeed to everyone who loved Justin.