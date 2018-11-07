Terry LaFleur claims he could have tapped into votes from all 8.54 Million South Dakotans.

What was I saying earlier about Terry LaFleur being smarter by wiping his facebook page clean?

I guess he has another page I missed…

  2. Anonymous

    Does that include all his imaginary friends? The lice on his scalp? His pet hamster? Even with those we’re not to 8.54 million yet, Whats-up-doc. This guy is 51 cards short of a full deck. Does he work anywhere so I know to avoid that place for fear of contracting moronitis?

    1. duggersd

      You must have missed the caravan making it from Guatemala up here to SD, 7.84 million members, give or take a few.

    1. Dave R

      Possible…. seems unlikely since he actually uses the word “million”.

      Mr. Lafluer also says the Republicans have 224K registered voters, there are in fact 275K Republicans. He says there are at least 200K Democrats, there are in fact 174K Democrats. Mr, Lafluer also claims less than 50% of registered voters cast ballots, actually 62% of voters cast ballots.

