Terry LaFleur claims he’s “steering the narrative,” and opponents are “plagiarizing my campaign issues”

While we wait to see if his petitions are valid, Terry Lee LaFleur, Republican candidate for Governor is launching a salvo against his opponents in the GOP Primary, claiming they’re “plagiarizing his campaign issues.”
Okay…
Update: Bonus post from Terry. Things Gubernatorial candidates should not share on Facebook:
I’m not sure why a Republican candidate for Governor felt they needed to share that.
Paging Lora Hubbel….
Doctor, General, Governor, Senator or whatever he calls himself these days is just………out to lunch.
I do not understand why he is running…
Hoping the secretary of state does not find enough valid signatures
Yes. Like his 15% income tax. We are all 100% behind that.
This is definitely more of a Disanto state legislative post certainly not gubernatorial.
HAHAHAHAHAHA nothing else to say. He gets maybe one or two likes on his social media posts, sometimes zero. NO ONE IS LISTENING….