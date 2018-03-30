Terry LaFleur did not make the ballot.

I just had it confirmed from Kea Warne at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office that Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur did not make the ballot.

Oh well. So much for steering the narrative.

Update – LaFleur speaks – he says all the signatures were good, but he’s being railroaded by Jackley… Noem… or MAYBE BOTH!:

(Or maybe he simply didn’t do as well as he thinks he did.)

