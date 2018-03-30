Terry LaFleur did not make the ballot.

I just had it confirmed from Kea Warne at the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office that Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur did not make the ballot.
Oh well. So much for steering the narrative.
Update – LaFleur speaks – he says all the signatures were good, but he’s being railroaded by Jackley… Noem… or MAYBE BOTH!:
(Or maybe he simply didn’t do as well as he thinks he did.)
Poor guy never seemed very organized. Oh well! Better luck next time.
Terry we hardly knew ye.
steering the narrative —better get some driving lessons!
61% is really bad
Well if he turned in 2,034, I could’ve told you he wouldn’t make it. No one would, much less a guy with no campaign infrastructure.
It’s understandable why Hubbel didn’t turn in her signatures.
she didn’t have enough….