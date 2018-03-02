Terry LaFleur for Governor has video. I did not know that.

Apparently dark horse Republican candidate for Governor Terry Lee LaFleur h as a campaign video out there, and in terms of quality, it’s surprisingly well done (if you’re comparing it to the video offerings of the other dark horse candidate, Lora Hubbel).
Now, the content is still a bit paranoid whack-a-doodle, and needed heavy editing and a cohesive message, but again, it’s at least a professional looking product.
According to YouTube, the video has actually been out there since November, which begs the question – Why are we just seeing it now? It’s probably the best presentation of this candidate to date. You would have expected it to be facebooked and tweeted constantly. But it hasn’t been.
And now, we’re at about 3 months out until the election, with questions out there whether LaFleur will even make the ballot. That might be very telling in the kind of campaign that LaFleur has run to date. There…really hasn’t been much of one.
More than anything, the video represents a missed opportunity that could have caught some of the attention he’s been seeking. As well as volunteers who could help him get on the ballot.
A decent introduction to him.
Clearly NOT a career politician….
Seems to be a good man who is trying to do right by our state, but I agree he should have pushed this on social media at least.
Any law school graduate that insists they use the title and be referred to as “doctor” is delusional and narcissistic. Don’t ask him about passing the bar exam or being a lawyer though.
Other than that, I agree that was fairly well made and the message would likely appeal to a decent number of voters.
What is a D.O.L.? I see him saying that along with his law degree….
Yeah is that a special more advanced type of Lawyer?
No, it’s not. It’s something he made up. You can get a more advanced law degree, but it’s called a L.L.M. or a Master’s of Law. Some law schools also offer a Doctor of Juridical Science. But again, no one with those degrees use the title Doctor.
I think someone who is something other than a Dentist, Medical doctor, Veterinarian, or Chiropractor or something in that vein calling themselves doctor is a bit over the top.
Looked at LaFleur’s generically-named website. I also looked at Wikipedia’s entry for “Doctor of Law”. There is no “D.O.L.” listed, though there is a doctoral degree for people who choose additional study after earning a “law degree.” The S.J.D.(sometimes D.J.S.) degree takes three to five years after law school and, unlike law school, requires a scholarly dissertation.
See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doctor_of_Law#United_States
LaFleur shows his law school graduation photo, apparently from Western Michigan University’s Cooley School of Law. According to the law school’s Wikipedia page, Cooley does not offer a “D.O.L.” or the S.J.D./D.J.S. degrees. It offers the JD (with option of including an MPA or MBA as a joint degree) and LL.M. degrees with several specialization areas.
Very misleading in that he refers and expects to be addressed as a Doctor. He and Lora Hubbel should just drop out.
I heard Hubbel’s spot on KELO radio yesterday and boy was it bad! She had no inflection and it sounded like a simple reading of a script. There is no shot in this for her whatsoever.
Oh? She’s on the air?
I just heard it again not two minutes ago. She’ll be at Benson’s Flea Market this weekend if you want to sign her Petition, Pat (smirk).
Lora is out in the hills this weekend campaigning and getting signatures.
He is just channeling one of the first songs by Kiss- Calling Doctor Love
Ooh, they call me (Dr. love)
I am the doctor of love (calling Dr. love)
I’ve got the cure you’re thinkin’ of (calling Dr. love)
Having 7 kids, I thought that was my title. 😉
If he can’t pass the bar exam, what does he do for a living?
Didn’t he pass the bar exam?
3 times to pass and had problems getting his undergrad too. Was able to get help but sounds like he wants to pull up the ladder after he finally made it given the press release he made earlier. Does not sound good but fortunately he will be lucky if he gets on the ballot if even that.
OUCH 3 times to pass the bar
I think I missed the press release is it posted somewhere?
That was funny PP. Better yet King of Fertility? LOL
Pat,
Yes Pat, you are the Doctor of Love and everyone else is just a cheap imitation. Unless of course, you are standing next to Don Rounds or two of his siblings who I found out on Wednesday had 15 and 11 kids.