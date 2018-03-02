Terry LaFleur for Governor has video. I did not know that.

Apparently dark horse Republican candidate for Governor Terry Lee LaFleur h as a campaign video out there, and in terms of quality, it’s surprisingly well done (if you’re comparing it to the video offerings of the other dark horse candidate, Lora Hubbel).

Now, the content is still a bit paranoid whack-a-doodle, and needed heavy editing and a cohesive message, but again, it’s at least a professional looking product.

According to YouTube, the video has actually been out there since November, which begs the question – Why are we just seeing it now? It’s probably the best presentation of this candidate to date. You would have expected it to be facebooked and tweeted constantly. But it hasn’t been.

And now, we’re at about 3 months out until the election, with questions out there whether LaFleur will even make the ballot. That might be very telling in the kind of campaign that LaFleur has run to date. There…really hasn’t been much of one.

More than anything, the video represents a missed opportunity that could have caught some of the attention he’s been seeking. As well as volunteers who could help him get on the ballot.

