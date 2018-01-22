Terry Lee LaFleur 2017 Campaign Finance Report. $0 Raised. $12k out of pocket. Posted on January 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ I kind of feel bad for Terry at this point. He raised nothing, but he spent 12k doing it. We’re in the land of candidates who should gracefully bow out at this point. Terry Lee Lafleur 2017 Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I agree. I feel bad for him at this point.
He should drop out.