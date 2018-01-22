Terry Lee LaFleur 2017 Campaign Finance Report. $0 Raised. $12k out of pocket.

I kind of feel bad for Terry at this point.  He raised nothing, but he spent 12k doing it.

We’re in the land of candidates who should gracefully bow out at this point.

Terry Lee Lafleur 2017 Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

