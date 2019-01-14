Thank you for all your thoughts and kind words this past week.

On a personal note, I’d like to thank everyone who reached out this past week with regards to my father’s passing in the early hours of this past Thursday morning.

My dad Dave passed away peacefully in his sleep after entering hospice care a couple of months ago. It was unexpected in that it happened very suddenly with no obvious illness to hasten his end, but not unexpected, as we’ve known it was inevitable. There is sadness, but there is also comfort knowing he is at peace and reunited with my mother who passed away from breast cancer over 18 years ago.

Again, thank you for all your kind thoughts and comments.

