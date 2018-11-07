Thank you from Attorney General- Elect Jason Ravnsborg! Posted on November 7, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Ravnsborg is a true class act, hard worker, humble, and very professional during his entire campaign. We are lucky to have him as our attorney general.
The “R” is the only, and I mean only, reason he won.
Nearly zero relevant experience.
Never tried a criminal jury trial.
Shows the naivete and closed-mindedness of most Republicans in SD.
@T: Just petty and you need to get over it that whomever your choice was lost. The better person, Ravnsborg, won. He beat out fellow republicans and thumped Seiler. He proved to the people of South Dakota why he was the better candidate. I am glad we had him running vs. a Fitzgerald or Russell, seiler may have won against them.
Ravnsborg qualifications for AG
Law expertise: Check
Law enforcement support: Check
Leadership experience: Check
Management experience: Check
Moral compass: Check
Go cry to your mama. Jason won because he is more than qualified, and I would guess he is a harder worker than you are.
So it’s closed-minded to not consider voting for an old socialist who supports everything that Pelosi and Schumer support? I guess I’ll keep my mind shut to keep out the idiocy that you have apparently let into your so-called mind.
T,
I disagree.
1) I think the AG is day-to-day a management job. JR has significantly more management experience and skill. Personally, I have never wanted an Attorney General who thinks his job is to be in the court room.
2) JR got near unanimous endorsement from people in law enforcement (who incidentally have been working with his opponent for decades).
3) JR’s views on law enforcement, justice, and crime issues most closely mirror my views.
4) As a corollary to #2, his opponent’s integrity is too often questioned by those who have worked with him. More than any position, such questions can not be over-looked for our chief law enforcement officer.
The only office I voted for a Democrat. I will never support someone who thinks the solution to addiction is more prisons. I just hope this guy doesn’t make our state look bad.
Stinks to be you since your guy lost. A slap on the wrist like Seiler suggested is the Democrat answer to everything: nobody ever does anything wrong and everything needs to be accepted as normal.