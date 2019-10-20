That bad, huh? As they sink deeper into red ink, SDDP demanding secrecy

From the Democrat blog Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls, apparently SDDP chair Paula Hawks has demanded that the debt-ridden State Democrat party operate under a strict code of silence:

In South Dakota: Things are going on in the South Dakota Democratic Party, but our new Chairman wants much of it to be held in confidence. So, to not risk violating her wish and admonition, I dare not discuss anything here. Maybe next time. Sorry.

Read that here.

I’m continuing to hear things such as dems avoiding joint media appearances with Republican Party representatives… and notice one weekly segment of that nature on a local news show isn’t airing anymore.

Not sure what ‘Paula’s plan’ is, if there is one now that she’s in charge. But apparently it doesn’t involve talking about the organization she’s leading.