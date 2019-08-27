That doesn’t seem very clever.

John Dale of the full legalization pot ballot measure trying to get on the SD Ballot is on YouTube noting “We like to be clever with the technology. In this video I describe how we can get full legalization on the ballot.”
Texting “reefer” to a phone number to get someone to come to your house with a petition doesn’t seem clever.
I think people have been texting “reefer” to get someone to come to their house since cell phones have been around. Of course, normally it’s anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the amount.
What do refrigerated trucks have to do with it?
🙂
Mr. Dale in my humble opinion is an expert conspiracy theorist aided by using copious amounts of the demon weed. He, the demon weed and other mixed nuts are all promoted over at that out of state name callers blog.
Don’t sign anything! Don’t call or text.
VNOE!
He must have been using when he thought this was “clever”
I tested “Reefer” to the AG. He is sending someone.
What are those flashing lights outside?
Did he even grajeeate hi skrool?