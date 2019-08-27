That doesn’t seem very clever.

John Dale of the full legalization pot ballot measure trying to get on the SD Ballot is on YouTube noting “We like to be clever with the technology. In this video I describe how we can get full legalization on the ballot.”

Texting “reefer” to a phone number to get someone to come to your house with a petition doesn’t seem clever.

I think people have been texting “reefer” to get someone to come to their house since cell phones have been around. Of course, normally it’s anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the amount.