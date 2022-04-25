2 thoughts on “That hasn’t been caught by the copy editors today”

  1. If PUC officials said “unchartered” is it the reporters responsibility to use the correct phrase when quoting them? It is hard to tell for certain, but it appears to me that was a quote from the PUC. But it is also possible they are misquoting them

    More troublesome to me is the reporter used Excel to refer to Xcel Energy.

  2. Pat,
    Your anal retentiveness is going to give you an aneurysm or maybe even a mild case of shingles!

