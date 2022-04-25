This has been driving me nuts today at ArgusLeader.com..
You don’t “charter” undiscovered waters. You chart them. So it should be “uncharted” waters.
2 thoughts on “That hasn’t been caught by the copy editors today”
If PUC officials said “unchartered” is it the reporters responsibility to use the correct phrase when quoting them? It is hard to tell for certain, but it appears to me that was a quote from the PUC. But it is also possible they are misquoting them
More troublesome to me is the reporter used Excel to refer to Xcel Energy.
Pat,
Your anal retentiveness is going to give you an aneurysm or maybe even a mild case of shingles!