That hog raffle fundraiser must be needing some help. Now we have a Minnehaha GOP rummage sale on deck.

The Minnehaha County GOP Fundraising machine is back at work. And it looks like they’re going for the big bucks.

We’ll have to watch and see how much they can raise by selling Shawn Tornow’s old golf pants and tomato cages.

As someone who was in the auction business for a number of years doing estate sales, at least from my experience, the old reader’s digest books, shoes and clothes are usually the things that end up in the dumpster after the sale as opposed to bringing the big bucks.

This is getting kind of painful to watch.