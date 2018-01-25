That IS important. But, I think the woman might have something to say about it too… Posted on January 25, 2018 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ It is Not a Woman’s Consent That Matters, It is God’s https://t.co/yjwKgRiMbQ — Lora Hubbel (@LoraHubbel) January 25, 2018 FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Be careful, Lora’s comment is a logic trap. Those of you who are pro-life, and Christian especially too, but disagree with her above “consent” comment, and whether God is in control, must then be asked why a woman’s consent is not good enough in whether an abortion can or should be performed as well…
Good grief. I read the article. It is more than rubbish, it is spiritually abusive, potentially dangerous and she needs to clarify if her posting it is a statement of agreement. That type of male dominance and emotional and sexual control over women is the stuff of radical Islam, not Christianity. All the verses cited in the article were twisted to fit a scary view that is a total distortion of the mutuality and censuality of loving marital relations.
Does the Bible say anything about working mothers?
Lora is a true Christian……got a problem with it?
No. Lora is missing a few fries from her Happy Meal.
My head is spinning and I’m going to defer to Rev. Hickey on the Bible interpretation and focus on the gist I gleaned from the article.
On one hand we have one element of society which encourages women to speak with their bodies instead of their minds- a blatant objectifying of women as sexual objects for pleasure (sidebar, the red carpet women dressing provocatively in black dresses was beyond ironic). It amazes me how the women’s march women don’t see the disconnect.
But, on the other hand, you have this article which smells like Warren Jeffs wrote it from prison which is also objectifying women as sexual objects for pleasure (to be clear it is a particular and specific objectification for husbands only but no less offensive and crazy).
In the end, I see both sides as nothing more than apologists for sexual predators. What incenses me (and I think that is part of what Hickey was saying) is rationalizing predation under the guise of the Prince of Peace is especially offensive.
Trying to bring humor in to make a point and not make light of the subject: Anyone on here who knows my wife: How do you think it would go over if I told her I could rape her when I want? Or told her I thought she should dress slutty when we go to the movie? Think this would be my last post ever here? Not going there. Wouldn’t be prudent.