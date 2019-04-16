That might be a tough one to explain. Paul Erickson indictment unsealed.

The Paul Erickson Federal Indictment was unsealed, and it sounds like this might be a tough one to get out from under:

One of the unsealed documents is an affidavit that was filed in support of a search-warrant request last April. The affidavit said Erickson had obtained at least $2.3 million from 78 investors for several allegedly fraudulent business schemes stretching back to at least 1997, while Erickson allegedly pledged returns of up to 150 percent.

The affidavit said Erickson did not use the investors’ money for the businesses. Instead, he allegedly used the money to fill his own sometimes meager bank account and to pay for personal expenses — including college tuition for Maria Butina, his Russian-agent girlfriend.