That might be the statement of the night.

Just got done watching Americans for Prosperity’s town hall with Dusty Johnson, and Dusty might have had the best statement of the night in the last 10 minutes or so of the program after he was asked a question about coin shortages.

Dusty was remarking about some people writing on social media that they couldn’t be forced to use a cash card, and quipped:

“Too many of you are sharing garbage on facebook.”

I don’t think any of us can argue with that.