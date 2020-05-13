That sounds like a dystopian horror novel. The Twin candidates of Gubernatorial ambition?

So, I’m talking to someone today, and heard one of the craziest things that have ever heard. The problem is, this is not the first time this exact same story has been related to me. I’ve heard this on a couple of occasions, and from different, completely unrelated sources – so it’s not a story run amok.

Well, the tale is pretty “amok-ed up,” but it’s not something being passed around and growing taller down the line. Each time, it’s being related to me first hand.

So, as it goes, apparently, State Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller – who is now running for Senate – has this notion in her head that she she’s telling people that she wants to run for Governor someday. That’s a bad notion to start. But it gets worse. Supposedly in this warped scenario, She’s telling people that not only would she run.. but her twin sister – Jodi Frye, Candidate for District 33 House – would be her candidate for Lt. Governor.

If that isn’t something to make you pull the covers up at night, and check under your bed, I don’t know what is!