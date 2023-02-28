That’s new. Legislative photos on LRC website now bear copyright notice. Use at your peril.

I was working on something and went to a legislative profile.. and something brand new caught my eye.

The legislative photos for South Dakota State Legislators, which have long been considered and used by literally everyone as if they are public domain, are now adorned with a copyright notice for the photographer Johnny Sundby Photography, Inc./SD Legislative Research Council, and stamped that they are only available to “Use by Permission Only.” This brand new notice has certainly caught my attention, as I think it was in the last 2 weeks that a legislator directed me to their photo as the one they preferred to use with a release, and there was no such notice at the time.

But as we’re seeing today, the copyright line is up, and everyone is on notice that legislators telling people to just use their LRC photo might just be verboten. I’ve asked legislators if they had seen it or heard about it, and all are telling me that it’s news to them.

Certainly, LRC is allowed to sign a contract with the photographer (who has always done nice work, BTW) which allows them to retain copyright for their works. But in way, it also sets a precedent that might make people uncomfortable, especially in the news media.

So now the media apparently shouldn’t assume they are free to use the official legislative photos alongside stories of interest about that legislator, without first obtaining permission from a government office?

A little troubling, especially since those pictures are paid for with taxpayer dollars.

Something to think about.