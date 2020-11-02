Could be completely innocent. But, I’m not sure that’s a great image when you’re talking about voting and “voter safety kits” with a pile of appliances and cookware.
From the facebook page of the Oglala Lakota County Democrats:
Could be completely innocent. But, I’m not sure that’s a great image when you’re talking about voting and “voter safety kits” with a pile of appliances and cookware.
From the facebook page of the Oglala Lakota County Democrats:
One thought on “That’s not a great image.”
Voting is sacred, and don’t forget your Kitchenaid appliance. Chili feeds apparently weren’t enough?