The 2017 ‘Bathroom’ bill is here. With a few changes.

The 2017 version of last session’s ‘bathroom bill’ is here with a few changes, most notably, that it really isn’t going after the use of bathroom facilities as much as locker room and shower facilities, where students would be in a state of nudity:

SB115P – 2017 Bathroom Bill by Pat Powers on Scribd

Does this bill stand a better chance of passing (or surviving a veto) as opposed to the prior measure? Or, as opposed to a state mandate, should this be considered an issue better under local control of schools as it has, and the Governor argues?

