The Argus utterly screws up the basic facts about the election process in SD

I read this, and just had to shake my head. Did the Argus even try? The Argus Leader shows us once again how much they don’t know about South Dakota politics:

The field of candidates vying for the attorney general’s office is growing ahead of the March deadline to submit candidate petitions. and.. With his seat set to come open, two have announced they’ll face off in the Republican primary. and.. The field is expected to grow ahead of the deadline to run in the state’s June 5 partisan primary elections.

Read all those errors here.

Jesus wept, it’s bad enough that the Argus panders as much as they do to South Dakota Democrats, but most of this article is incorrect. Did they bother to ask anyone how this stuff all works?

Error #1 – “The field of candidates vying for the attorney general’s office is growing ahead of the March deadline to submit candidate petitions.”

South Dakota Attorney General candidates for the political parties do not submit petitions. Period. In fact, it’s right there on the Secretary of State’s website:

The following will be nominated at the 2018 state conventions of each political party: Lieutenant Governor – 4 year term

– 4 year term Public Utilities Commissioner – 6 year term

– 6 year term Attorney General – 4 year term

Secretary of State – 4 year term

– 4 year term State Auditor – 4 year term

– 4 year term State Treasurer – 4 year term

– 4 year term Commissioner of School and Public Lands – 4 year term

Read that here.

They may want to bookmark the link for future reference. Statewide, in South Dakota, only for US Senate, Congress & Governor do they submit petitions. For the rest of the statewide executive branch elected offices, they’re nominated at convention. It’s been that way for what? 100 years or more?

State Legislators (State Senate, State House), and offices on down then shift back to a petition process.

Error #2 – “With his seat set to come open, two have announced they’ll face off in the Republican primary.” There are 4 candidates, not 2 who have announced they’re running. And they have been for quite a while. Otherwise, it looks pretty silly for John Fitzgerald, Charlie McGuigan, Lance Russell and Jason Ravnsborg to be running around the state talking to all the groups they have been for the last several months. They’ve all announced, but apparently the Argus ignored the memo, since it wasn’t coming from the Democrat State Party Headquarters. Which leads into glaring error 3..

Error #3 – “The field is expected to grow ahead of the deadline to run in the state’s June 5 partisan primary elections.” Well, it’s going to grow from the two listed, as the 4 have been running for a while, but as noted, they don’t have to petition, and they are not winnowed out in the primary election process. There IS no Primary for AG. They are chosen at the political party conventions AFTER the primary.

It’s pretty bad when the State’s largest newspaper can’t get basic facts about state elections correct. Even worse when it’s gone through a writer and an editor… and they still screw it up.

