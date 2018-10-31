The Ballad of Billie. He has a hat.. and liberal policies Posted on October 31, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You forgot that he also has $375,000 from an ultra-liberal Washington DC group called Democratic Action.
It has a nice ring to it, my daughter is singing along.
Great song! captures everything you need to know about this race.
Anyone, who thinks voting for him will be change for the better or that he and his liberal wife would be a good fit for SD are mistaken. And yes I can bring her into this.. she obviously tells him how to vote, and will have a say in everything he does. Oh but wait! You say.. he cant get things done anyway with republican majority up there.. well to an extent that is right, but listen to that. “He cant get things done.”.. nothing will get done.. and anything good that keeps our conservative values he will veto. And even if it comes back to over ride that, what a bunch of BS we will have to deal with.. just a joke. People are falling for a joke.
Billie’s kind of classic liberal.
Not even close Tara. He would like everyone to believe that but far from the old school Democrats.. my family was Democrats.. not anymore. That party is not the same as they used to be. He should have ran as an Independent rather than a Dem. There is obviously a reason he chose not to.