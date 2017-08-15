The beginning of the end of satellite campuses in SD

From the Capital Journal, the Board of Regents is getting ready to drop the ax on higher education in Pierre:

State government’s Board of Regents wants central office staff and officials from South Dakota’s two largest universities to bring a plan for closing the jointly operated Capital University Center in Pierre.

Without taking a vote, the regents last week directed the plan should be ready for their next board meeting Oct. 3-5 at Dakota State University in Madison.

The matter came to a head Thursday, during a long discussion about the university centers at Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City, on the final afternoon of a three-day planning meeting in Pierre.

“We have to do some type of wind-down. What will that be?” regent John Bastian of Belle Fourche said about CUC. “If we decide to do that, we can make intelligent decisions.”

Regent Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls pushed hardest. Schieffer told the six university presidents, eight other regents and the board’s executive director, Mike Rush, he’s tired of kicking the can down the road.