The Bloated Mess that had to be fixed – the story of Initiated Measure 22 Posted on April 20, 2017 by Pat Powers
The people in Massachusetts who brought us IM 22 are back at it again with a rehashing of the law, but this time, they are calling it the Voter Protection and Anti-Corruption Amendment. Do not sign the petitions to get it on the ballot, and tell everyone you know not to do so as well.