The businesswoman versus the man-bun. Argus profiles Erickson v. Weiland SF City Council race

The Argus Leader did a joint interview and profile of Christine Erickson v. Nick Weiland in the Sioux Falls City Council race.

And they couldn’t be more different.

One’s a liberal. One’s a conservative.

One’s held office before. One hasn’t.

One champions limited government. The other wants government to do more.

The backgrounds and political philosophies of Christine Erickson and Nick Weiland couldn’t be further from one another, and that means Sioux Falls voters shouldn’t have much trouble figuring out which one best reflects their own values and ideas.

And…

And though she’s a Republican, partisan politics take a backseat when making decisions about city business, she said.

“It doesn’t matter,” she said. “In this role, you’ve got to build those relationships to get stuff done.”

And..

We can address what we can’t get done in Pierre and Washington D.C. here at home,” he said.

During his campaign, which started as a pursuit for the mayor’s office, Weiland floated ideas that tend to align with his political party, like establishing a municipal minimum wage, creating a needle exchange program to address a growing opioid epidemic and more social programming.

Erickson, though, says much of that falls outside of the realm of the traditional role of city government. Rather, the city needs to focus on ensuring individuals, property owners and entrepreneurs aren’t saddled with unnecessary regulations.

Read it all here.

So, while Erickson wants to remove unnecessary regulations and barriers to doing business, the dude with a man bun wants to hand out needles to drug users.

Wow.

I think I know how this one is going to go.

Like this: Like Loading...