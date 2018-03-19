The Constitutional Republic of Sovereign States. As promoted by a couple of Republican Legislators

The American Patriot Union is an organization working to build a nationwide Patriot Union for the purpose of providing a voice to the millions of Americans that make up the ‘silent majority’, Christians and Conservatives that hold to ideals of Patriotism and virtue on which we believe America stands. At this time in our country that term is more appropriately stated, ‘the silenced majority’ because much of our news media has become so politically biased and supportive of a narrow perspective that they either demonize of marginalize the views of Christian Conservatives and Patriots. Our ambition is to give these millions a voice and a means to respond to the never-ending barrage of politicized news reports and to provide that voice in response to legislation and policy being developed by lawmakers. Without the presence of such truly American voices there is no ‘competition’ of ideas and we believe this is negatively affecting the course of our nation.

On April 15th starting at 9am and ending at 5pm, the American Patriot Union will hold a rally at Mt. Rushmore titled ‘Liberty and Justice for All!’ to bring attention to critical issues now facing the American People. We have brought together an array of speakers to address the topics of greatest concern which include political corruption, bias in the Press, immigration, education, veteran’s affairs, and more. The speakers at the event are listed below together with a schedule. We have some important voices in the Patriot community joining us to address the audience including Sheriff Richard Mack and the daughter of Lavoy Finicum who was killed in the land rights protest in Oregon, Challice Finicum. Two South Dakota legislators, Senator Stacey Nelson and Representative Tim Goodwin will speak at the rally as well as leaders of several well-known grass roots patriotic efforts now speaking out for reform in America. And we also are hosting two performers honored in the Patriot community, Jordan Page and Dave Bray to bring their inspiring and thoughtful music to the attendees of the rally. It will be a day of celebration and protest and a demand for reform in many areas of American life.

We are asking for your help in promoting this rally and making it known that there is a rising voice for American Patriots in the Patriot Union. This rally will be the first in a series of rallies we will hold this year around the country. We thought it meaningful to stage the first of these rallies at the most significant monument in America, Mt. Rushmore, as it is an icon to the ideals of Liberty and Justice and a testimony to the American Spirit. Please join us in promoting this significant event.

Schedule:

9:00 – Opening Ceremony, Prayer and National Anthem

9:15 Opening Speech: Michael Hutton, The American Patriot Union

10:00 Jordan Page – patriotic singer songwriter

11:00 Keith Mitzell – Evangelist

12:00 Sheriff Mack – Constitutional Sheriff’s Organization

12:30 Challice Finicum – Daughter of Lavoy Finicum and co-founder of Stand By Me for Liberty

1:00 Tim Goodwin – South Dakota State Representative

1:30 Stacey Nelson – South Dakota State Senator

2:00 Bella Dangelo – Radio Host and Patriot Activist

2:30 Sherrie Saunders – Overpasses for America, Mississippi

3:00 Dave Bray patriotic singer/songwriter

4:15 Billie Breman Below – Take a Pause Advocates United

4:50 Closing Ceremony

Thank you so much for your support. If you have any questions please feel free to contact our staff by responding to this email or by telephone at (Redacted)

Sincerely,

Michael Hutton

Co-founder of Americans United Against Tyranny, The American Patriot Union