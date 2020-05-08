The Federalist disassembles media’s continuing attacks against Governor Kristi Noem

There sees to be an odd narrative being floated out there about Governor Kristi Noem trying to get back to Washington… despite the fact that 3 years ago she decided to leave a safe congressional seat to consciously get out of the beltway, and come back to the state.

It just doesn’t make a lot of sense. And if I have to be honest, I think it smacks of more than a bit of sexism, because not just the media, but many others seem to be trying to paint their own portrait of who Kristi Noem is or what she’s thinking based on their own warped preconceptions of how she should be behaving.

The problem with the stories they’re trying to tell is that she wasn’t elected to be Governor by a majority of the state’s citizens because she’s supposed to “behave” in some way. She’s her own person, she was elected to lead, and that’s what she’s doing.

If you haven’t read it yet, there’s a great article out there by Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist which walks through how Governor Noem is leading during the COVID19 crisis, as well as discusses some of the ‘mansplaining’ that the media is going through, claiming to know her mind.

The latest media attack on Noem comes from out-of-state reporter Thomas Beaumont, filing from Iowa, and his colleague Stephen Groves, both of the Associated Press. It’s a bizarre piece. The article begins with an unflattering photograph of Noem, a difficult feat given how attractive the governor is. (Noem was rated the most beautiful member of Congress when she served in the House.) The two men who wrote the article purport to get into the governor’s mind and ascertain that her policy goals are driven not by her leadership or rational decision making but by emotion and naked ambition. It is unclear why they believe they’re qualified to perform this type of analysis, much less how these men developed their theories about this woman’s political path. Courageous leadership is certainly a way to stand out, but comes with extremely high risk in our media environment, as articles such as this attest. It would seem that a more ambitious politician would attempt to find safety in the herd. They admit that the media politically oppose the governor but suggest that they’re not alone, “It’s not just the media who have questioned her approach,” they write. and… Nowhere in the article is it mentioned that a Tax Foundation analysis shows that South Dakota has the lowest percentage in the country of a state’s workforce filing unemployment claims. Nowhere in the article is last week’s parade in honor of the governor mentioned. The parade featured hundreds of cars, and one horse.

Read the entire story here.

The article is good guidance on what the Governor is actually doing. She’s making her own decisions, and not worrying about what values that armchair quarterbacks are trying to assign.

Governor Noem is going to do what she feels is correct and be judged by history. Period. Not by people who who are trying to sell newspapers.