The Final Day of the Jolene Loetscher campaign. “I look forward to winning. I plan on winning.”

The Jolene Loetscher campaign decided to roll over and give it’s last gasp this afternoon with a weird impromptu press conference that… well, let’s face it. It was painful…

To be held at the downtown library, the event comes after a series of negative headlines regarding moves Loetscher has made during the final days of the campaign, in which she faces Paul TenHaken. and… Earlier this week the Sioux Falls Fraternal Order of Police called some of Loetscher’s campaign ads in support of precinct-based policing “misleading” while taking a formal position against that policing method. Loetscher had also filed a complaint over alleged hacking, and made public a voicemail her campaign had received from TenHaken.

The Argus had followed some of it on twitter..

Loetscher: I am not a victim. I am a fighter. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) April 27, 2018

Loetscher: Sometimes when you speak truth to power, power doesnt like it. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) April 27, 2018

Loetscher on FOP statement: They claimed i have misled people, and it was supported by “local law enforcement,” that is false and inaccurate. I only said it was backed by law enforcement, which it is across the country. I never said it was endorsed by local police. — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) April 27, 2018

Loetscher: Not many people want to take on bloggers and comments and take on people who write big checks and big corporations. For those looking for a headline, let it be “I won’t back down.”‘ — Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) April 27, 2018

I caught the last few minutes where Loetscher was telling the assembled media people/person “I look forward to winning. I plan on winning.”

Yeah.. A press conference 4pm on the Friday of the week before election day. When the local media just got done utterly destroying your credibility and a few hours after the major newspaper endorsed your opponent is not the time to declare to the same media that you “plan on winning”

This was the Final Day of the Jolene Loetscher campaign as it was.

And unfortunately, it is not ending with dignity.

Update – looks like the Video is up.

Or maybe not…

