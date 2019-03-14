The Hemp Bill has been “Branded”

My Lt. Gov made me this branding iron which is a great connection to the ag roots that both of us have and carry with us in every decision we make for South Dakota – including the decision to veto a bill if it’s not the right thing for our state. https://t.co/lNibEsLcHr
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 14, 2019
She’s proud of herself for this?!
She should be ashamed. The entire Ag community should be ashamed for her. It’s not government’s job to tell me what crops I can plant.
The hemp bill had the support of the vast majority of the legislature, and the vast majority of South Dakotans. She will pay for this at the next election.
The video she released is embarrassing. It’s a juvenile stunt and speaks to her prideful arrogance.
“We’re not ready. ”
“South Dakota isn’t ready.”
“The state is not ready.”
Well whose freaking job is it to get ready? Because YOU voted to make hemp legal.
I’m experiencing buyer’s remorse with both Dusty and Kristi.
Well you can’t say “We told you so.”
Governor Noem seems to be going out of her way to intentionally exacerbate the bitterness and resentment of every South Dakotan who opposes the arbitrary criminalization of hemp production. Her self-righteous arrogance is beyond the pale.
But what’s your issue with Congressman Johnson? As far as I can tell, he’s barely made a mistake.
voting against the emergency declaration of the President one of only 13 members of the GOP in the house to do so
Both of our Senators supported the President today
Some of you blame Dusty? Are you kidding me?
Good luck putting this monster back in it’s cage. I would have never imagined that our two Republican Senators would vote to give the President this much power at their own and the Constitution’s expense. Just wait.
Mexico, of course, won’t be the one paying for it. We will pay. The next Democrat President will make us pay dearly for this debacle. To get more wall funding? Really?
Let’s hope the Supreme Court can save us from this thing by striking it down.
That’s an ignorant or deceitful statement. Presidents have had this authority for decades. Trump declaring a national emergency is not novel, nor does it constitute a new precedent.
The Congress has been given the power by the Constitution to authorize spending. This is a funding maneuver disguised as an “emergency” and you know it. Try objecting when the next Democrat President pulls this.
National emergencies are ROUTINELY used to move funds. It’s an essential component of the process. The practice is common
The branding iron is awesome.
The branding iron I like. The video is juvenile.
The video is like a SNL spoof about Bachmann or Palin.
Dave R I agree 100% with you on this West River, Rancher, Lt. Governor’s skills making South Dakota Great Again. Honestly cut to the chase: Nobody in Ag land is going belly up because they can’t grow a cousin to the Evil Weed and no business is set up to manufacture it (YET). Set up a business plan, get funding secured, and talk to Gov officials on implementation. This isn’t rocket science. Sheesh
What did I just read? Are you high?
Yep, it’s all about branding now days, that’s for sure….
Lighten up Francis.
Well reasoned response. Thank you for brining the full weight of your intellect to bare on this conversation.
So says the guy who doesn’t know the difference between bare and bear.
Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt would be in prison if they were alive today living in SD.
That’s like saying ‘if so and so were alive today, he would say ….. ‘
Meaningless speculation there Tara.
They grew it and they smoked it.
It’s worth noting that cattle producers east river, where Kristi is from, do not brand calves. There is only brand inspection west river.