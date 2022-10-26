The Hill: Noem holds double-digit lead, while Smith is “underwater among voters.” Thune over Bengs by over 30%, Dusty by nearly 45%

The Hill website is reporting further on the Emerson poll South Dakota poll numbers, and getting further into the meat of how the poll is noting but good news for Governor Noem, and really, really bad news for Jamie Smith:

While Noem’s lead isn’t unexpected, the poll suggests that she’s drastically expanded her base of support since she first won the governor’s mansion in 2018. That year, she defeated Democrat Billie Sutton by fewer than 4 percentage points. It also helps her case that she remains popular among South Dakota voters. A majority — 56 percent — said they have a favorable view of Noem, while 43 percent have an unfavorable opinion. Smith, meanwhile, is underwater among voters. Forty percent of respondents said they have a positive opinion of Smith, the minority leader of the South Dakota state House, while 47 percent have an unfavorable view of him.

Smith’s negatives are higher than his positives? Well, when you talk about raising taxes, I think that’s a given.

The Hill is also reporting that Senator Thune is running away to victory over Brian Bengs on a 58-27% prediction, while Dusty’s is running over the Libertarian by 59-16%