The Hubbel Manifesto – Lora Hubbel’s platform as presented at her announcement today

Posted on by 13 Comments ↓

In case you wanted to read Lora Hubbel’s platform as presented today at her “official announcement for Governor:”

Hubbel Manifesto by Pat Powers on Scribd

13 Replies to “The Hubbel Manifesto – Lora Hubbel’s platform as presented at her announcement today”

  1. Tara Volesky

    Excellent. Print is a little small. She is going to be an exciting candidate…..Ms. Drano.

    Reply
  2. Jon

    I think you mean Draino. Meaning maybe she’ll finally go drown the drain and stop running for office. My Golden Retriever has a better chance of becoming Governor

    Reply
    1. Pat Powers Post author

      You know, I have a golden retriever too. They are awesome dogs. Golden retrievers for governor!

      Reply
    2. Tara Volesky

      Like DRANO…. Drain the Swamp. I got the spelling right. That’s what they said about Trump.

      Reply
  3. Tara Volesky

    KELO was out to lunch……what has happened to SD journalism? They didn’t show up because they were short of staff. What an excuse. Bring back the Buddha. He would have been there.

    Reply
    1. Michael Wyland

      Tara:

      Angela Kennecke is on vacation all this week, so KELO-TV is short-handed by at least one reporter/anchor. With the July 4th holiday week, I wouldn’t be surprised if all media outlets are running on skeleton crews.

      Reply
      1. Tara Volesky

        Maybe they could have made a courtesy call and asked if she could come to the studio for an interview. COMMUNICATE!

        Reply
  6. Jon

    Better Pat’s Goldie than Lora. At least his dog has never claimed that having babies sleep on their back was a ploy to make them more susceptible to government control.

    Reply
  7. Tara Volesky

    Are you afraid to talk about her platform, so you have to divert the real issues. Not going to work.

    Reply
  8. Jon

    The real issue is that even if she does have a good platform, there’s such a large documented pile of tinfoil hat garbage that she has no chance. A quick search done by the people that have never heard of her (which I’d guess is most of the state), and her chances are done. She’s just said waaaaay too many things that even the late night radio talk show guys would laugh at.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.