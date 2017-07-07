The Hubbel Manifesto – Lora Hubbel’s platform as presented at her announcement today Posted on July 7, 2017 by Pat Powers — 13 Comments ↓ In case you wanted to read Lora Hubbel’s platform as presented today at her “official announcement for Governor:” Hubbel Manifesto by Pat Powers on Scribd FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Excellent. Print is a little small. She is going to be an exciting candidate…..Ms. Drano.
I think you mean Draino. Meaning maybe she’ll finally go drown the drain and stop running for office. My Golden Retriever has a better chance of becoming Governor
You know, I have a golden retriever too. They are awesome dogs. Golden retrievers for governor!
Your Goldie has my vote, as long as mine can be the Lt…
Like DRANO…. Drain the Swamp. I got the spelling right. That’s what they said about Trump.
KELO was out to lunch……what has happened to SD journalism? They didn’t show up because they were short of staff. What an excuse. Bring back the Buddha. He would have been there.
Tara:
Angela Kennecke is on vacation all this week, so KELO-TV is short-handed by at least one reporter/anchor. With the July 4th holiday week, I wouldn’t be surprised if all media outlets are running on skeleton crews.
Maybe they could have made a courtesy call and asked if she could come to the studio for an interview. COMMUNICATE!
KELO didn’t show up because they rarely have the time to cover fringe candidates.
Better an outsider than establishment.
Better Pat’s Goldie than Lora. At least his dog has never claimed that having babies sleep on their back was a ploy to make them more susceptible to government control.
Are you afraid to talk about her platform, so you have to divert the real issues. Not going to work.
The real issue is that even if she does have a good platform, there’s such a large documented pile of tinfoil hat garbage that she has no chance. A quick search done by the people that have never heard of her (which I’d guess is most of the state), and her chances are done. She’s just said waaaaay too many things that even the late night radio talk show guys would laugh at.