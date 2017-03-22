The “I can’t keep up with all the new candidates” edition of the 2018 GOP Candidate Chart

It seems that it’s getting hard to keep up with the players with three new candidates being thrown into the mix this week, and a couple of AG Candidates confirming speculation.
Who’s new? Dr. Terry LaFleur for Governor (who will probably not make the ballot, but more power to him), Josh Haeder for Treasurer, and a new candidate for Treasurer that multiple sources are telling me he’s in the hunt.
(Man, those Lincoln Day Dinners are looking longer and longer all the time!)
Monroe for treasurer? Platform: do away with paper money. Back to bartering.