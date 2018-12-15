The Inaugural pins are out! Posted on December 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 19 Comments ↓ I received my inaugural pins in the mail today for Governor-elect Kristi Noem! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Along with being the first woman governor in SD, she will go down in history as the most fashionable governor. No offense intended Dennis.
She does care a great deal about physical appearance.
Name me a woman that doesn’t.
Heidi Heitkamp
A male politician can appear slovenly in public, a female can’t
I’m sure even Heidi would spruce up a bit for a pin such as this…
Men are slobs, women should try to be pretty.
She’s come a long ways. Remember that hairdo she had a few years ago? What a transformation. Some say Washington will do that to a person.
I think they could have done better. You can barely see her eyes.
She reminds me of Inspector Gadget in ‘this photo.
I think that photo of them is adorable. (I can say that because I’m old enough to be her mother.)
Agree Anne, and I’m old enough to be her dad.
I guess I didn’t realize that Bryan is the one who defeated Billie.
Your eye is certainly drawn to her husband and she looks like a first lady in this photo. Why is she always hiding her eyes?
What??? Always? This is the first photo I’ve seen EVER of her that her bright eyes were not right there. She went for a different kind of look and don a hat this time. Looks great!!
I will let you in on a little secret:
Overhead lighting accentuates the shadows created by wrinkles and sagging skin and makes you look older. Wearing a hat ensures that the only light hitting your face is coming from below, so wrinkles are less obvious, and you look younger. The wider the brim, the better it works.
I think it looks great.
The sour grapes of the defeated ones are sure strong in this thread.