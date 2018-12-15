The Inaugural pins are out!

I received my inaugural pins in the mail today for Governor-elect Kristi Noem!

    Along with being the first woman governor in SD, she will go down in history as the most fashionable governor. No offense intended Dennis.

    She’s come a long ways. Remember that hairdo she had a few years ago? What a transformation. Some say Washington will do that to a person.

    Your eye is certainly drawn to her husband and she looks like a first lady in this photo. Why is she always hiding her eyes?

      What??? Always? This is the first photo I’ve seen EVER of her that her bright eyes were not right there. She went for a different kind of look and don a hat this time. Looks great!!

      I will let you in on a little secret:
      Overhead lighting accentuates the shadows created by wrinkles and sagging skin and makes you look older. Wearing a hat ensures that the only light hitting your face is coming from below, so wrinkles are less obvious, and you look younger. The wider the brim, the better it works.

