The inauguration is this weekend…. Posted on January 2, 2019 by Pat Powers — 2 Comments ↓ I can probably take the Jason Ravnsborg yard sign off of my jukebox. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Darned parade leftovers! 🙂
What should Ravnsborg’s theme song be?
I vote Bad Company by Five Finger Death Punch (cover)
https://youtu.be/u_VsvZmIWxY