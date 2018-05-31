The Janette McIntyre Anti-Governor campaign. Countering an endorsement.

In District 34, Janette McIntyre has noticeably started shifting her campaign from running for the District 34 State House seat into running her campaign against Governor Dennis Daugaard:

This comes on the heels of her opponent Jess Olson sending out a mailer with a Daugaard endorsement, and posting a Daugaard Letter of endorsement on her website…

…which has come under attack by some of the fringe Republicans in Rapid City.

Daugaard endorsements have come under fire (mainly from people who don’t get them) ever since he’s made them. But some of the same people sit stonily silent when lesser known political figures endorse the candidate of their preference.

What do you think? Is the endorsement of Governor Daugaard an overwhelming act significant enough to swing a race in a Republican Legislative Primary that needs to be actively fought and discounted by the person not getting it?

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...