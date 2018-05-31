The Janette McIntyre Anti-Governor campaign. Countering an endorsement.

In District 34, Janette McIntyre has noticeably started shifting her campaign from running for the District 34 State House seat into running her campaign against Governor Dennis Daugaard:
This comes on the heels of her opponent Jess Olson sending out a mailer with a Daugaard endorsement, and posting a Daugaard Letter of endorsement on her website…
…which has come under attack by some of the fringe Republicans in Rapid City.
Daugaard endorsements have come under fire (mainly from people who don’t get them) ever since he’s made them. But some of the same people sit stonily silent when lesser known political figures endorse the candidate of their preference.
What do you think? Is the endorsement of Governor Daugaard an overwhelming act significant enough to swing a race in a Republican Legislative Primary that needs to be actively fought and discounted by the person not getting it?
Everyone should be allowed to endorse whomever they want in primaries. I have no problem with it, the Governor knows the risk in regular years, but now he is a lame duck, but the practice could hurt a governor in other years with his or her legislative agenda
Seems fine to me.
Janette sought the appointment in District 34 following the untimely death of Rep. Craig Tieszen. She was not selected by Governor Daugaard. This ad smells of sour grapes to me.
I propose. The Party discourages and will not be associated with any statewide elected Party office holders primary Party candidate endorsements. It is the position of the Party that the states Party members be given the liberty to decide contested primary races uninhibited by the influence of sitting statewide elected officials.
He should know better. What he does with his time and money is none of my concern.